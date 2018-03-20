Leonard Higgins, who was charged with trespassing and turning off the valve at the Express Pipe Line in Coal Banks Landing in 2016, was sentenced in Fort Benton on Tuesday.

Judge Daniel Boucher sentenced Higgins to pay $3,755. Higgins also received a three-year deferred sentence.

Higgins did not deny what he did, but argued that the “imperative to prevent climate harms justified his action.”

The jury in Fort Benton returned guilty verdicts on Wednesday on charges of criminal trespassing and criminal mischief. The criminal mischief charge is a felony, and the trespassing charge is a misdemeanor.

Defense attorney Herman Watson argued on Tuesday that the damages done to the pipeline do not add up to $1,500 worth of damage, which is the minimum amount to be charged with a felony. Photos of the cut chains and locks that were placed at the valve location were submitted as evidence.Leonard Higgings

“I’m happy for the opportunity to share why I had to shut down this pipeline, and I really appreciate the time and dedication of the jury and the judge,” Higgins said. “I was disappointed and surprised by the verdict, but even more disappointed that I was not allowed a ‘necessity defense,’ and that I wasn’t allowed to talk about climate change as it related to my state of mind. When I tried to talk about why I did what I did I was silenced. I’m looking forward to an appeal.”

“We’re disappointed that Mr Higgins was denied the opportunity to present a full defense and explain to the jury why he took his courageous action,” said Kelsey Skaggs, Executive Director of the Climate Defense Project and member of Leonard’s legal team. “Because of the fossil fuel industry’s enormous influence, activists fighting for the future are being convicted while the real climate criminals walk free.”

The jury was barred from hearing evidence about what Higgins claimed were “the climate harms” that motivated him.

Higgins was prevented from discussing climate change or explaining that he was motivated by the need to prevent climate harms. Whenever he used the word “climate” in his testimony, the prosecutor objected and the judge sustained the objection, according to a press release.

After the verdict, Higgins said, “That scare me more than the verdict that was delivered today – that I was stopped from speaking.”

Stephen Gannon, the County Attorney, said, “It’s good that the jury sent the message that you need to take responsibility for your actions, and found him guilty. The representative from the company gave enough information for the jury to find the damages were in excess of $1,500, and the jury found that that was the case.”

Higgins could face up to 10 years in jail and a fine of up to $50,000. Sentencing is scheduled for January 2nd.