A woman is under arrest after a high-speed chase on I-90.

According to Montana Highway Patrol, troopers had pulled over a female driver near Whitehall around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

She allegedly took off and led troopers on a high-speed chase, reaching speeds of 130 miles per hour and swerving around other vehicles on the freeway.

The suspect’s car went off the road just east of Manhattan and got stuck in a field. The woman took off on foot, but troopers were able to track her down and take her into custody.

“This absolutely could have been way worse. Our goal was to get this to stop before we hit Belgrade where our traffic really starts to get heavy. The report from the pursuing officer was light to moderate up to this point and as you know the closer we get to town the worse traffic gets. So we really wanted to stop it now,” said MHP Sgt. Pat McLaughlin.

MHP also reported that the woman has outstanding felony warrants.