(UPDATE, 3:10 p.m.) According to Sheriff Bob Edwards, the early-morning house fire near Cascade is still under investigation.

In a press release, Sheriff Edwards stated that the source of the fire has not been determined but preliminary findings indicate no signs of foul play.

An autopsy will be performed at the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula on Wednesday.

The name of the victim will not be released until positive identification has been made.

Story continues below



(1st Report, 10:13 a.m.) One person died in an early-morning house fire south of Cascade.

Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards said in a press release that at about 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, emergency personnel were dispatched to a report of a structure fire on Sheep Creek Road.

Emergency responders included firefighters from Cascade, Ulm, and the Montana Air National Guard, along with Sheriff’s deputies.

Sheriff Edwards said that when emergency crews arrived, the house was fully-engulfed in flames.

After the fire was extinguished, first responders discovered that a person had died in the fire.

The person’s identity is not yet known.

No other details have been released at this point.

Sheriff Edwards says that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

We will update you as we get more information.