BILLINGS – The business of Billings is constantly changing, perhaps faster now than ever.

As the world of retail and the internet intermingle, it’s become a daunting challenge to foresee what’s next for shops and stores in Billings.

Billings developer Steve Corning, the CEO of Corning Companies, has been a major development player in the Magic City for four decades, and he’s constantly thinking about the next trends.

Corning’s thumb print is on a number of Billings retail projects, including Shiloh Crossing, the Scheels mega-store and the Heights Town Center.

While other Montana cities may get more attention, like Bozeman, Corning says Billings remains the Treasure State’s top retail destination.

“Bozeman is probably the fastest-growing community in the state, but the retail sales and retail market in Billings has always been the best in the state,” he said.

“While the Bozeman area is about 100,000 (people) including the outlying areas, Billings is closer to 350,000 to 400,000 people. So when retailers come to Montana, they typically want to come to Billings first because of the sales volume,” explained Corning.

Another factor separating the Bozeman and Billings economies: housing costs.

“The cost of housing in Bozeman is probably 25 to 30 percent higher than Billings,” said Corning.

“An awful lot of consumer dollars are going out of people’s pockets to service housing in the Bozeman market, whether it’s rent or a house payment, so as a result the retail economy can be less robust,” said Corning.

Corning has studied what he calls “The Amazon Factor,” and how Billings’ top retailers have leveraged the online retail giant to their advantage. Tune in to the Q2 10 o’clock News to find out more.

Reporting by Jay Kohn for MTN News