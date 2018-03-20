<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

LIVINGSTON – For the second time, the trial for a Livingston man accused of causing a fatal crash while driving drunk has ended in a mistrial.

Walter Jo Overstreet Jr. was on trial in Park County District Court last week for one count of vehicular homicide while under the influence and two counts of negligent vehicular assault.

The trial ended with a hung jury around midnight Friday, the Park County Clerk of Court said Tuesday.

The first trial ended in a similar fashion last year.

Overstreet told authorities he was the driver of a vehicle that crashed on Highway 89 North in December of 2015.

Rhiannon Wills, 17, was killed in the rollover crash and two others were seriously injured.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found the victim dead in the truck and injured passengers.

Overstreet was found nearby in the bushes with injuries that required hospitalization, according to court documents.

When asked what happened, Overstreet allegedly said “I was driving too fast.”

Deputies found marijuana paraphernalia and alcoholic beverage containers inside the truck, according to court documents.

The three surviving passengers admitted drinking alcohol in the vehicle and at a house party earlier that night.

None of the people involved was of the legal drinking age, according to court documents.

The doctor declined to make a forensic blood draw from Overstreet because of his condition but later told deputies that the hospital lab had Overstreet’s blood.

The blood sample, which was obtained by authorities with a subpoena, registered a blood alcohol content of .224, which is nearly three times the legal driving limit.

Two of the passengers in the vehicle suffered notable injury from the crash and one victim had to undergo surgery.

It wasn’t immediately clear Tuesday whether the prosecutor would refile the case.

Reporting by Aja Goare for MTN News