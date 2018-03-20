UPDATE: Prosecutors have charged Kaleb David Taylor for the death of two people in the Helena Valley.

Taylor has been charged with two counts of homicide and one count of tampering with evidence.

He is currently being held in the Lewis and Clark County Jail.

Taylor has a previous conviction for burglary in Lewis and Clark County.

Taylor was under the supervision of Helena Probation and Parole following the 2017 sentence, according to court records. Prosecutors said he took about $15,000 in goods from a Cayuse Road home in 2015.

HELENA – The investigation into a double homicide on the 1300 block of Cayuse continues Tuesday.

A Helena couple was found dead in their home Monday night. Sheriff Leo Dutton said “We’re now calling that a double homicide.”

The Sheriff’s office, along with State and Federal investigators have been working what they call ‘a very active case and crime scene’ since late last night.

Sheriff Leo Dutton says a concerned family family friend found the front door of the home unlocked, and the bodies of a 61 year-old male and 65 year-old female inside the home. That’s when 9-1-1 was called.

When deputies confirmed the report of two people deceased inside the home, a search warrant was applied for and granted.

Sheriff Dutton said “It was a violent crime…no firearms were involved.”

Since then, the scene has been catalogued and the neighborhood was canvassed. Dutton added “The neighbors were of great assistance. Just a little piece of the puzzle helped us out a lot.”

The bodies of the victims have been taken to the state crime lab in Missoula

Notification of next of kin is on-going.

Sheriff Dutton says one individual of interest is being questioned, and authorities are searching for another person to question.

He stated “but the one person of interest is now a suspect. And we have that person with us. We’re still questioning him at this time.”

Dutton calls this a tragic situation. “This was a Mom and Dad. These cases are not easy to work. Some of my staff knew these people personally. But the staff did their job and they know how to be professional, and work to a conclusion to get the County Attorney the best case we can. It’s how we’ll bring honor to them.”

Sheriff Dutton says he expects an arrest will be made in this case very soon.