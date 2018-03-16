HELENA – As you may know, St. Patrick’s Day is tomorrow, and many Montanans will be out to celebrate for the big day.

A local Irish dance school, Tiernan Montana, spent today touring around Helena, performing at multiple elementary schools to get into the spirit of the holiday.

Tiernan Montana is affiliated with the Trinity Irish Dancers in Chicago, one of the most well- known Irish dance academies in the United States.

From the little ones performing their very first jig, to seasoned pros moving in perfect sync, the dancers’ fast feet got everyone in the audience clapping along.

Carroll College student and Helena native Emily Franke says that a performance at her elementary school 13 years ago is what inspired her to start taking lessons.

She said “I saw some dancers in my school when I was in first grade, and I just fell in love with it, and decided I had to do that. I love dancing at the school, and seeing all the kids wearing green. I want to be an elementary ed teacher so I just love being around kids.”

Tiernan Helena will also be making an appearance Saturday in the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Helena.

The parade starts at 11am and goes down Last Chance Gulch.