MISSOULA – Prison food. It’s a phrase usually used to describe the worst food possible.

At the Missoula County Detention Center this “captive cuisine” has a completely different response.

“So we get feedback from people who eat normal food everyday. So an officer eats that every day and sometimes an inmate will leave and they will be like, ‘An extra tray’ and they will eat it and they’ll say ‘That was great,’” said Missoula jail senior cook Chris Rodriguez.

They don’t want seconds on their sentences, but they often ask for seconds of their entrée.

So what drives the staff to turn out food that tastes good and uses fresh ingredients?

“It’s a split between cost and quality,” Rodriguez said. “When I started here I was told the biggest problems in prisons are food-related and medical-related. So if we can cut out the food and the medical then we try to keep our officers safe and everybody as pleased as possible, you know. Everybody’s a human being, so they deserve to be treated like a human being.”

But treating everyone with dignity is not without it’s cost. That’s where smart purchasing and storage enters the picture.

“Our major leg-up is just our buying power here. Our facility was built with over-sized storage facilities. We have quite a large freezer and fridge area,” Rodriguez explained. “So were able to buy in huge bulk, saving us quite a bit of money.”

“They’re running about $4 a meal and they’ve got about 60 inmates that facility holds, where we’re doing about a $1.20 to $1.15 per meal and our quality is just far beyond what they can produce up there,” Rodriguez said.

“Buying in bulk gives us the power to save money, so in turn we can buy other fresh products. So where instead of a frozen vegetable all the time we are able to buy frozen vegetables in bulk, but also buy fresh salad”

Also on the menu for certain inmates is a critical skill set that will help when they are back on the outside.

“We have 12 to 15 inmates in the morning and I’d say maybe one of those, maybe one to three at any given time, has ever had any sort of restaurant experience,” said Rodriguez

That new experience the inmates gain can help them stay out of the correctional facility and give them a chance at a job.

“I had a guy just the other day call me on the telephone, and he’s in pre-release and he thanked me for everything I taught him. He said I gave him a skill and he’s actually working in a restaurant right now and that’s one of his last steps to get out of pre-release,” Rodriguez said.

Reporting by Connor McCauley for MTN News