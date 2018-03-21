GREAT FALLS – The trial continued on Wednesday in the case of a family seeking more than $53 million dollars in damages after their son was left paralyzed after a football game.

In September 2014, Robert Back sustained a concussion during a football game. He played in the following week’s game and collapsed after a hit to the head, leaving him quadriplegic.

The jury announced just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday that it had reached a verdict after deliberating for about three hours.

The verdict was announced at about 6:20 p.m.

The jury determined that Benefis was not negligent in the case, and the family will not receive any compensation from Benefis.

Benefis released the following statement shortly after the verdict was reached:

While Benefis Health System is pleased with the jury’s finding that we are not responsible or liable for Robert Back’s injuries, we continue to be deeply saddened by the tragic injuries Robert suffered. We wish Robert and his family nothing but the best for the future.

Reporting by Margaret DeMarco for MTN News

