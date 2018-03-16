MISSOULA – What do native trout and the Kettlehouse Amphitheater have in common? They both share the treasured Blackfoot River.

A growing music scene east of Missoula is prompting one production company to take care of the landscape that’s drawing crowds and some big-name shows.

Logjam Productions started throwing big shows at Kettlehouse Amphitheater in Bonner last summer, where music and Montana scenery drew crowds. The company’s new foundation recently partnered with Montana Trout Unlimited to form the Blackfoot River Fund.

Logjam Productions owner Nick Checota says this venue has benefited a lot from its location next to the Blackfoot River and the scenery — which is obviously beautiful. Now, the company wants to give back.

“We are along a beautiful setting, so we want to make sure that river stays beautiful and stays healthy. A lot of our customers are big users of that river and it’s an important asset to Missoula, and we are part of Missoula,” Checota said.

“And our customers are spending a lot of money in our venues, and we feel like we need to reinvest some of that money into the community, and this is one of the best ways we thought we could do that,” Checota added.

He estimates that $100,000 will be donated over the course of the upcoming summer concert season to conservation and restoration of the Blackfoot River. Logjam has recently made other sustainability efforts.

“We’re also making a huge initiative on just going green in general. So, in our three venues through our going green program, we’ve reduced our waste to be 97% of the waste produced at our venues is compostable, so we’re sending very little to the landfills,” Checota explained.

The Kettlehouse Amphitheater opens this summer’s concert series at the end of May.

Reporting by Augusta McDonnell for MTN News