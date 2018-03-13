<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

BOZEMAN – Today the Montana Outdoor Science School kept kids busy by kicking off the first day of its Messy Spring Break Camp.

Kids who signed up for this camp learned about the Scientific Method and how to use it when conducting an experiment.

“I just like doing science experiments and interacting with other kids,” said Sam Green, a Bozeman kid who will be going to the camp all week.

Story continues below



The kids put what they learned to the test afterward when making slime.

“They are getting to really have hands-on experience with the scientific method, making predictions and making really good observations. So a lot of learning but still a lot of fun,” said MOSS Instructor Corie Rice.

Museum of the Rockies Director of Education Angie Weikert says this program is a great way to keep kids learning outside of the classroom.

“This opportunity to have science-based programming in out-of-school time is really one of the greatest ways to create a spark for the kids to find a new passion or a new area of interest that they want to focus on,” said Weikert.

The kids will continue to learn and do science experiments through the rest of the week.

Reporting by Mederios Babb for MTN News