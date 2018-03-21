GREAT FALLS – The trial of David Dean Komeotis started in Cascade County Court on Tuesday.

Komeotis is facing seven counts of sexual assault.

In December of 2016, Great Falls police responded to a reported sex offense.

The first victim told police that Komeotis had assaulted them two years ago.

Police conducted a forensic interview and found enough evidence to charge Komeotis.

In November of 2017, the second victim came forward and said that Komeotis had assaulted them as well.

During the investigation, police found that the incidents occurred during the same time period.

Reporting by Margaret DeMarco for MTN News