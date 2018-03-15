HELENA – A single vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital early Thursday afternoon.

The rollover happened just before 2:00 p.m. on the 4400 block of York Road, about halfway between the Helena Valley Reservoir and Hauser Lake.

First responders were called to mile marker 6.7 on York Road at approximately 1:50 Thursday afternoon.

Story continues below



They found a Volkswagen Touareg on its top, in a field next to an icy pond.

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Tom Kruse says the west-bound vehicle went off the road, traveled 75 yards, hit a driveway, went airborne, slid several yards, flipped, and came to rest near the water.

The driver, an unidentified male in his 70’s, was taken to Saint Peters Health with unspecified injuries.

Trooper Kruse says while the crash remains under investigation, the fact that the driver was wearing a seatbelt saved his life.