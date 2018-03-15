HELENA – City and county leaders have identified their preferred site to relocate the Helena Police Department and Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

County administrative officer Roger Baltz told the county commission Thursday that their current top choice is the building at 420 Fuller Ave. in downtown Helena. The building previously housed offices for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana, until the insurance company moved into its new headquarters in 2016.

HPD and LCSO both currently have their administrative offices in the county Law Enforcement Center, but they will soon have to move after voters approved plans to convert the entire building into an expanded detention center.

Story continues below



A working group, including representatives from a number of city and county departments, has been meeting regularly to consider potential properties. Baltz said the Fuller Avenue building rose to the top of that list.

County commissioner Susan Good Geise, who sits on the working group, said leaders decided quickly that they wanted to keep the police and sheriff in a single location.

“It is good from a financial aspect; it is good for cooperation between those two entities,” she said.

They also looked at a variety of other criteria, like available office space, parking and traffic patterns.

Leaders also want to move the county emergency operations center into any new location, and they are considering including the coroner’s office as well. After 2019, the sheriff and coroner’s offices will be officially consolidated.

Baltz said the Fuller Avenue building has a total of about 67,000 square feet – compared to the 14,000 square feet HPD and LCSO currently use in the Law Enforcement Center.

Geise said the property can meet many of the requirements and preferences of both the police department and the sheriff’s office.

“Not everybody is going to get everything that they want, because we have to be governed by budget constraints,” she said.

Leaders will now start looking at putting together a possible deal with the building’s owners. That could include leasing it or purchasing it. But Baltz stressed that no final decision has been made, and that leaders are still looking at other potential properties as well.

There’s still no timetable for when a final decision will be reached, but leaders said they understand the importance of finding a new location quickly, so the police and sheriff can move and renovation work on the detention center can proceed.

“The sooner the better, as far as we’re concerned,” Baltz said.