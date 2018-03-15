HELENA – The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest is looking for data-driven high school students who want to spend part of their summer outdoors.

Once again the forest, along with the Montana Discovery Foundation, is offering summer internships to high school students.

The work includes six-weeks of monitoring a wide range of forest health indicators, collect data, compile it, and make recommendations to forest service officials.

The work leads to good results on the ground, including one group that found a problem in the Scapegoat Wilderness.

“And noticed that there was an increase in noxious weeds in the area from the previous year,” says Kathy Bushnell, Public Information Officer with the forest.

“They came back and told us and recommended treatment immediately. The following week we were out there and treating it. So we really do use the data that they give us.”

The deadline to apply is Friday, April 13th.

Find out how here.

Application packets are due by Friday, April 13th, and should be sent to: Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest; ATTN: Liz Burke, YFMP; 2880 Skyway Drive; Helena, MT 59602.

Students need to include the following in their application packet:

a cover letter that includes: contact information, a description of what you hope to gain by this experience, and special contributions you can make to this program

a letter of recommendation from a teacher

a school transcript

Interviews will be scheduled with students after the application deadline.