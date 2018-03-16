WASHINGTON, D.C. – Helena local and U.S. Army combat veteran Diane Carlson Evans received The American Legion’s Patriot Award on February 27 at the organization’s 58th Washington conference.

She led the movement to place a memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., honoring women who served in the Armed Forces during the Vietnam War.

Carlson Evans, was a combat nurse in 1968 and 1969 and later served in stateside military medical facilities.

She later spent eight years raising money and clearing bureaucratic hurdles to get the Vietnam Women’s Memorial dedicated on Veterans Day 1993.

She has since been a leading national voice for women veterans and all who served during the Vietnam War.

“Diane Carlson Evans is, first and foremost, a wartime veteran,” American Legion National Commander Denise Rohan said before presenting the award. “She volunteered to serve deep in the combat theater of Vietnam. She put her life on the line – often in terrible conditions and under deadly enemy fire – to save others. When others in our country were looking for ways to get out of the war, she was asking for ways to get into it.”

“My vision needed a champion,” Carlson Evans told hundreds of American Legion Family members gathered Tuesday for the conference. “I knew I couldn’t do this alone. The American Legion never hesitated.”

“It is wholly within her character…how she single-handedly led a difficult movement that continues today to honor the wartime service of women in the military, to reverse stereotypes and inspire future generations,” Honorary Committee Chairman Ted Roosevelt IV said at the presentation.

“I humbly accept your Patriot Award – on behalf of the women veterans I sought to honor and on behalf of all those on a team – that’s you – who made this dream come true,” Carlson Evans said.

