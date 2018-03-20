BILLINGS – The man accused of leading Billings police on a chase after shooting a woman in June of 2017 pleaded guilty to the charges Tuesday.

Steven Kueffler, 51, pleaded guilty in Yellowstone County District Court to one count of attempted deliberate homicide, felony criminal endangerment and misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to the plea agreement, prosecutors plan to recommend at a later hearing a sentence of 55 years and six months in prison – 40 years for attempted murder, 10 years for use of a weapon, five years for criminal endangerment and six months for the DUI.

Billings police were called to the area of Fourth Avenue North for a reported shooting last year.

When they arrived, officers found a woman with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim told officers she had been driving when someone pulled up next to her and fired several shots into her vehicle.

The woman said she ducked and pulled off the side of the road, where she realized she was bleeding from the head.

Officers searched the woman’s vehicle and found three rounds which, based on the trajectory analysis, had all been fired directly at the victim.

The woman gave officers a vehicle description and authorities later located the red truck speeding away from the scene, according to court documents.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the truck took off.

The suspect vehicle eventually struck a light pole before speeding off again, only to crash into a parked truck.

Officers arrested Kueffler, who claimed he did not recall anything from the past two hours.

Kueffler said he hadn’t taken any drugs but he had consumed alcohol before driving.

Dispatch informed the detective that Kueffler’s daughter called to report that her father sent her a text threatening to commit “suicide by cop,” according to court documents.

Kueffler has been held at the Yellowstone County jail since his arrest.

A sentencing hearing has yet to be set.

Reporting by Aja Goare for MTN News