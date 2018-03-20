KALISPELL – A Columbia Falls man is behind bars after a Monday night disturbance resulted in the Flathead County SWAT team being called out.

Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry says deputies were dispatched to the Lower Valley area just before 10:30 p.m. Monday after dispatchers received a 911 call and could hear a disturbance in the background.

Curry says deputies were able to make contact with the victims and learned that a subject had reportedly threatened individuals inside the residence with a baseball bat. Deputies attempted to negotiate with the subject but he refused to come out of the home and barricaded himself inside.

The Flathead County SWAT team was sent to the scene and negotiators attempted to end the incident. Curry says that pepper spray was deployed into the residence which caused the subject to come out.

Story continues below



Ronald Lindsay, 33, was then taken into custody without incident. Curry says Lindsay is being held pending charges of assault with a weapon, partner family member assault and obstructing a peace officer.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident.