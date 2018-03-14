HELENA – The Idaho man burned in a propane explosion in the Helena Valley remained in intensive care Wednesday.

Authorities at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle said the man was still in serious condition, after being airlifted there for treatment Tuesday.

Investigators said they are still working to determine exactly what caused the explosion, which happened Tuesday morning in the 3600 block of York Road. They believe the man, a contractor from the Boise area, was working on a propane truck with a 3,000 gallon tank when something ignited.

East Valley fire chief Dave Sammons said Wednesday he has found the tank itself did not explode. Instead, he believes the gas inside vented out and caught fire. He said the tank was around three-quarters full when the blast happened.

The explosion destroyed a nearby shop building, creating a column of smoke and flames. Witnesses reported hearing and feeling the blast miles away.