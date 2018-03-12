<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

GREAT FALLS – Great Falls Fire Rescue on Monday presented KRTV reporter Margaret DeMarco with the International Association of FireFighters 2017 Media Award in the ‘Best Television News Story’ category.

The award highlights Margaret’s work reporting on Montana’s lack of occupational disease coverage for firefighters.

Margaret was chosen from more than 300 entries.

She has worked with city and volunteer departments along with fire crews at Malmstrom Air Force Base on issues affecting firefighters.

Margaret says she was humbled by Monday’s award and that she hopes to continue highlighting issues that firefighters face in our state.

Margaret also received the Daughters of the American Revolution Media Award in November for her reporting on active-duty military members.

Click here to watch Margaret’s IAFF entry.

Reporting by Keeley Van Middendorp for MTN News