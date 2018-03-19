BILLINGS – The Adult Resource Alliance has been a part of the Billings community since 1975 helping residents over 60 find volunteer services they need, including Meals on Wheels.

Monday through Friday, volunteer cooks arrive in the kitchen at 5:30 a.m. and begin preparing over 200 meals per day for delivery by 100 drivers on 14 different routes in the Billings area, but they aren’t complaining.

“It is wonderful. You’ll talk to volunteers, they get more out of it than they feel that they give. I love to go out on the routes. That’s where you really see the importance of what we do and it’s great to have a job where you know you’re a part of something like that,” said Meals on Wheels Coordinator Jaimie Carpenter

Last year alone, Meals on Wheels delivered approximately 55,000 meals to seniors in need and the program is continuing to grow.

Story continues below



The number of meals delivered in the past 5 years has increased by 10,000. As members of the Billings population continue to age, Carpenter doesn’t foresee that growth slowing down anytime soon. And with that growth, the need for volunteers is increasing.

Jack Fawcett began volunteering for Meals on Wheels a year ago with his wife Clarise after hearing about the need. They enjoy the mutual satisfaction of delivering meals to people in need.

“You feel like you’re part of their lives when you come into their house like we do, and you kind of get really acquainted with them. You feel as much as they feel, sometimes pain and sorrow, and what have you. So it’s kind of sad when we lose them. But we enjoy doing it, and they enjoy having us come in.”

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer for Meals on Wheels through the Adult Resource Alliance, click here.

Helena Meals on Wheels contact information can be found here, or on Facebook.

Reporting by Steele Stephens for MTN News