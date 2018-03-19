UPDATE: The Missing and Endangered Person advisory for Susan Martinez is being cancelled. Susan has been located safe. Thank you for your assistance.

BILLINGS – A Missing/Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for an 11-year-old Billings girl.

The Montana Department of Justice issued the alert for Susan Martinez at the request of the Billings Police Department late Monday morning.

Martinez is described as a white female, 5-feet, 6-inches tall, 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

She left a group home on foot and is considered a danger to herself and others, the alert states. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black baseball shorts and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Billings Police Department at 657-8461 or 911.