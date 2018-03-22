MISSOULA – The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy resigned last month following an internal investigation into that deputy’s conduct while on-duty.

Missoula County Sheriff T.J. McDermott first suspended deputy John Leonard without pay while they investigated an “inappropriate interaction” Leonard had with an “underage female employee” at a coffee shop in late 2017. That event resulted in a complaint being filed with the MCSO.

Following that disciplinary suspension, Leonard was once again found to have again had inappropriate conduct with a female clerk at the Town Pump in Bonner in January 2018, after McDermott reviewed video evidence of the encounter.

Following that investigation, McDermott informed Leonard that his employment with the MCSO would be terminated.

“Perhaps most disappointing to me, this incident occurred after you were previously disciplined for your interactions with a female clerk at another public establishment by engaging in inappropriate and unwanted attention resulting in a complaint to this office,” McDermott wrote to Leonard in a termination notice dated February 21. “You were counseled at the time on appropriate standards of behavior.”

Later that day, according to documents released by the MCSO, Leonard informed McDermott that he “would like to take you up on the offer to resign my position.” A document dated Feb. 22 said that McDermott ultimately accepted Leonard’s offer of resignation.

“We are committed to providing our community with a Sheriff’s Office that we can be proud of and trust,” McDermott said Wednesday. “It is paramount that our deputies maintain the public trust that comes with their position and adheres to the Law Enforcement Code of Ethics.”