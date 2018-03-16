MISSOULA – A man is charged with felony robbery following a disturbance at a Missoula casino earlier this week.

25-year-old Jordan Nall was charged with one count of felony robbery and one count of misdemeanor resisting arrest.

In court documents, Missoula police responded to a disturbance at One Eyed Jack’s Casino at the 2700 block of South Reserve Street Wednesday afternoon.

Missoula police received a report of a white male assaulting and spitting on an employee of the casino.

Story continues below



When police responded to the scene, Nell was detained by several patrons of the casino in the parking lot.

The first officer to respond to the scene requested that Nall sit up and place his hands behind his head to search for weapons.

Nall began to stand and when the officer requested for him to remain seated, Nall said that he would stand.

It is then the officer began to arrest Nall who resisted and could not be secured until other officers arrived.

After arresting Nall police on the scene interviewed the casino employee who said Nall began taking snacks from the casino that were for patrons of the casino.

The employee told police that Nall then swore at the employee and spit on her while attempting to take trays of food.

The employee followed Nall into the parking lot attempting to take a picture of him for future reference, when he punched the employee in the back of the head.

The employee was treated at a hospital for trauma to her brain and was referred to a specialist regarding her vision.

Nall appeared in Missoula Justice Court Friday afternoon and remains in the Missoula County Jail.

Reporting by Connor McCauley for MTN News