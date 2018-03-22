MISSOULA – Detectives with the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of Susan Wood, who was found in the middle of a road earlier this month.

Wood, 47 years old, was found on Coal Mine Road near the intersection with Otis Street on March 3 shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Brenda Basset said Wood sustained blunt force trauma to her head and died at a Missoula hospital on March 16.

Story continues below



Wood was last seen on video at around 6:45 p.m. on March 3 near the north end of Lowe’s on Reserve Street. She was last seen walking north and appeared to turn right onto England Boulevard.

Wood regularly took this path and could be recognized by her pink coat, according to Bassett.

Detectives are working with state and local agencies to identify any suspects responsible for Wood’s death.

Earlier, investigators said Wood was found unconscious with a serious head injury that appeared to be from an assault with a blunt object.

Anyone with information about Wood or possible suspects is asked to contact the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office at 406-258-3337. Bassett asked callers to leave a detailed message, including contact information.

Reporting by Mark Thorsell for MTN News