MISSOULA – The City of Missoula has banned vaping and e-cigarette use indoor public spaces and will also allow business owners to ban smoking within 25 feet of the entrances to their businesses.

The Missoula City Council voted unanimously on Monday evening to amend the 2006 Montana Clean Indoor Air Act to ban the use of e-cigarettes and vaping indoors in public spaces.

The new ordinance will also give businesses the option to restrict smoking within 25 feet of their doorway, vents or other openings. The ordinance will also ban smoking in certain city parks like playgrounds, sports fields and Silver’s Lagoon.

The ban goes into effect in 30 days and calls for a possible $100 fine for those who violate the new rules.

Reporting by Melissa Rafferty for MTN News

Below is the text of the motion that was approved on Monday evening:

Motion:

[Second and final reading] Adopt an ordinance amending Chapter 8.37 Missoula Municipal Code entitled “Smoking in Indoor Places of Employment and Public Places” revising the title to read “Smoking in Public Places” and amending Sections 8.37.010 through 8.37.140 to update regulations and address e-cigarettes, codify Health Department smoking shelter guidelines and Parks and Recreation Department rules restricting smoking in certain areas, afford private businesses the ability to restrict smoking within 25 feet of their doorways, vents and other openings and clarify enforcement procedures.

Vote on the motion to approve:

AYES: Stacie M. Anderson, Julie Armstrong, Mirtha Becerra, Michelle Cares, John DiBari, Heather Harp, Jordan Hess, Gwen Jones, Julie Merritt, Jesse L. Ramos, Heidi West

ABSENT: Bryan von Lossberg

The motion passed.