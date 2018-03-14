MONTANA CITY – 7th grade students in Montana City presented to the public today their studies comparing the 2017 Fire Season in Montana to the Great Fire of 1910.

The middle school students created displays and maps of the more prominent fires of last year such as the Lolo Peak Fire and compared the damages to the Great Fire of 1910.

Montana City teacher Katie Star says that her students have spent over a month working on their projects and learning about the fire management.

Star added that these projects are a good way for the students to learn the history on fire in Montana and the fire management in general.

“This last fire season was very relevant,” says Star, “This is something I could bring to them on a history standpoint of the fire of 1910 and bring it to present with last year’s fires.”

The students say that while 2017 was the most expensive fire season to date it was a lot smaller than the Great Fire of 1910.

Seventh-grader Julia Thomson says one of the factors in cost is that Montana is a lot more populated than it was a century ago.

“There are more people now around everything that burned so it’s more devastating,” says Thomson.

Montana City student Robert Stimpson said the one of the most important things he learned about his group’s project is to respect wildfires.

“Not only does nature need fire but we can’t control fire,” says Stimpson, “You have to be very respectful and fearful of it at the same time.”

Other students added that this was a great way to get a better understanding of what “Fire Season” truly means for Montana.