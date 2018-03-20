HELENA – The Montana Department of Environmental Quality is giving Hecla Mining and its President and CEO 30 days to iron out a complaint accusing them of violating the state’s “bad actor” mine cleanup laws.

The complaint, which could require the payment of tens of millions of dollars, is centered around old mining operations in Central Montana. But it could derail plans for two controversial new mining operations in Northwest Montana.

The DEQ letters, sent to Hecla and President and CEO Phillip S. Baker Jr., fault Baker for his involvement in the ill-fated Pegasus Gold operations in the Little Rocky Mountains.

That company went bankrupt 20 years ago, leaving behind cyanide and other contamination at the Zortman site, which costs the state $2 million per year.

Conservation groups, including Earthjustice, complained last fall Baker was violating Montana law which prevents executives whose former companies didn’t complete cleanup from starting new mining operations in the state.

Hecla is backing two major projects in Northwest Montana, the Rock Creek and Montanore mines near Libby.

Both projects have been tied up in controversy, with local residents wanting the jobs and environmental groups questioning their impact on wildlife, including grizzlies, and the adjacent Cabinet Mountains Wilderness.

The DEQ’s letter gives Hecla and Baker a month to respond with solutions which could include full payment of the millions in costs from the Zortman cleanup, paying past penalties as well as interest on penalties and cleanup costs incurred by the state.

Hecla is expected to argue the Rock Creek and Montanore projects are being pursued by separate divisions that aren’t under Baker’s control.

Reporting by Dennis Bragg for MTN News

