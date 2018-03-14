HELENA – Nearly 70 Montana National Guard Soldiers are preparing for a deployment later this year to Central Asia.

Training for the 495th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion isn’t just about moving beans and bullets to war-fighters in the field.

Training also includes language skills and cultural awareness.

Story continues below



Faeez Akram, with the University of Montana’s Defense Critical Language Program spent Wednesday running the troops through commonly used Dari phrases.

The soldiers are also learning the cultural differences they’ll be experiencing on deployment.

For instance, when and when not to wear sunglasses.

“When you are talking with an Afghan, if you don’t take off your sunglasses, it means you are disrespecting the person you are talking with.”

The training is aimed at helping the soldiers open doors of communication and understanding.

“I think the better we know the language, the easier it will be for them to open up to us,” says Specialist Sean Mallett of Kalispell.

“And we can understand them better throughout our mission.”

The 495th is expected to transfer to Fort Hood, Texas late this spring or early this summer.

Their overseas assignment will take place after that.