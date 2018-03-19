<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

HELENA – The sixth annual Deaton Show Pigs live auction was held at the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds on Sunday with about 90 pigs up for bid.

The auction is for 4-H and FFA kids who will spend the summer raising the pigs and then sell them at the fair.

Deaton Show Pigs raise the animals in Helena and auction them off to kids from Montana, Idaho, Washington, and other states.

Story continues below



Around 75 kids attended the event with their families.

Jay Deaton, a farmer for Deaton Show Pigs, helped auction the piglets off.

“We think that it does a good job teaching them responsibility, money management, and a good work ethic so they can go out in the world afterwards and be very productive,” Deaton said.

He added that the piglets start at about $250 and are based on appearance when it comes to selling and winning during fair season.