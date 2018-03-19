BUTTE – Who says math is fun?

“I tell kids if they love video games they should love math, because they’re solving problems,” said Math Counts volunteer Dan Munson.

More than 100 students were solving problems at the Math Counts state competition at Montana Tech. These were the top finishers in the local competitions held earlier this year.

Story continues below



“So this is truly the best and brightest math kids in the state of Montana and so we have 103 students here today all the way from Glasgow to Kalispell,” Munson said.

And the competition was intense.

“Similar to Jeopardy where you flash the problem on the screen and whoever buzzes in the quickest gets the answer,” Munson explained.

So the competition is played in a sort of a game show style format and the participants say it is quite challenging.

“A lot harder than the other ones in chapter back in Billings. More difficult. I like it so far. It’s really fun actually,” said Mitchell Fogelsong, a student at Dan Steele Middle School in Billings.

So there you have it. Math is fun.

The top finisher of this competition will go on to the nationals in Washington D.C. in May.

Reporting by John Emeigh for MTN News