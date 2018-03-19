<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

BOZEMAN – Millions of visitors to Montana in 2017 resulted in a record amount of lodging tax collected.

Tourism is one of the top industries in the state and brings in billions of dollars. Over 12 million non-residents visited the state last year.

As a result, the Montana lodging facility use tax, which is four percent of the lodging price, is up five percent from last year. The same lodging tax is up seven percent in Bozeman alone.

This positive trend will help push for more lodging opportunities for non-residents across Montana, which will also present more job opportunities.

According to Daryl Schliem, President and CEO of the Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce, not only have more jobs been created but nearly 700 hotel rooms were added in the last three years.

“There’s seven new hotels and nearly 800 more rooms that are slated to be built here, just in Bozeman, Montana, that doesn’t include the Belgrade area and what’s being built in the rest of the county, so you’re starting to see the competition for employees, which drives wages and benefits and we’re starting to see that more and more,” Schliem said.

Gallatin County produces around 25 percent of this lodging tax for the state.