HELENA – The Montana VA Health Care System announced that they are undertaking expansions to accommodate the needs of our Veterans.

These construction and lease projects will provide much needed space in which to operate programs and offer clinical services.

Montana VA Health Care System provides essential clinical services to Veterans living in Montana, which has one of the largest per capita Veteran populations in the United States. Over the next couple years, Montana VA will embark on several projects outlined below.

Project 1: Major Construction Seismic Retrofit Project.

The main hospital building, as well as the other structurally connected buildings that make up the Medical Center Complex, is required to undergo a complete seismic retrofit.

A new three story, 80,000-square foot building will be built to house all Acute Inpatient Care and associated functions.

Once the new building is finished, the existing Medical Center Complex will be retrofitted and significant portions renovated.

Tentative start date: Spring 2019.

Project 2: Outpatient Behavioral Health Addition | Education Service Addition. This project is located at Fort Harrison for construction of a 14,000 square foot building that will house outpatient mental health delivery.

This new building will consolidate mental health, substance abuse, and homeless functions, which are currently spread throughout the campus.

After the new building is built for mental health we will renovate 8,000 square feet for patient and staff education, which will provide space for group rooms, offices and conference space with teleconference ability.

Tentative start date: Spring 2020.

Project 3: Primary Care Addition.

This project will construct an 18,000 square foot facility that will house Primary Care in support of the Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) allowing for integration of services that support primary care.

Tentative start date: Summer 2018.

Project 4: Missoula VA Clinic.

This project provides a replacement lease for a Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) to replace the existing CBOC. This project expands space for Primary Care, Behavioral Health, and Specialty Care services, in a right-sized, state-of-the-art, energy efficient health care facility for Veterans’ needs.

Tentative start date: TBD, pending site selection.

Project 5: Great Falls VA Clinic.

This project provides a replacement lease for a Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) to replace the existing CBOC. The project expands space for Primary Care, Behavioral Health, and increased Telehealth space to support Specialty Care.

Tentative start date: TBD, pending site selection.

Construction and building projects are funded through Congressional appropriations designated for this purpose.

The 47,000 enrolled Veterans are supported with a staff of about 1,200 (over a third are Veterans themselves) at 17 sites of care across the state including: the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center, the Billings VA Health Care Center, eleven Community Based Outpatient Clinics, two Primary Care Telehealth Outreach Clinic, the Miles City Community Living Center, and the Helena Sleep Disorders Center.