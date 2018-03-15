A sloppy storm moved through Wednesday night into Thursday, and another couple of storms will bring a mix of rain and snow to the state before we officially start spring on Tuesday. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for northeast Montana for Friday and Friday night. A FLOOD ADVISORY continues for the lower elevations of Broadwater, Gallatin, and Broadwater Counties into Saturday. Flooding will be something most of Montana will have to pay attention to for the upcoming several weeks. Friday, low pressure will spread wet snow through the eastern half of Montana. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s. St. Patrick’s Day on Saturday will see another storm move in from the southwest. Snow will fall around Butte up to the Capital, and slowly move north and east through the afternoon and evening. Snow will continue Saturday night into Sunday. Several inches will accumulate by Sunday afternoon. Highs Sunday will be cooler, in the 30s for most of the state, 20s in the mountains. Some snow will continue into Monday, but the first day of Spring on Tuesday should be dry, mostly sunny, with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Curtis Grevenitz