BOZEMAN – Montana State University Physics Professor Dr. Neil Cornish has received the honor of Regents Professor.

Cornish earned the honor for his work and collaboration which helped lead to the discovery of Gravitational Waves. Cornish is part of the Laser Interferometric Gravitational Observatory, or LIGO, group which made the first recorded detection of gravitational waves in September 2015, a measurement thought to be impossible by Albert Einstein.

“He predicted it, he never through they’d be measured because the effects are so minute that he couldn’t conceive that technology would ever get to the point where it’d be able to measure these incredibly small effects,” said Cornish. “But finally in 2015 we finally made the first ever detection of gravitational waves and were able to figure out from the signal that it came from two black holes each about 30 times the mass of the sun, colliding in a galaxy 1.2 billion light years away.”

Cornish’s work helped the founders of LIGO win a Nobel Prize in Physics. Though his research and collaboration has already led to many notable breakthroughs in Physics, Cornish says his team has just scratched the surface.

“It’s an entirely new branch of astronomy that started in 2015, so we’re at the beginning of this new era of astronomy and we plan to go forward and make dozens of new discoveries,” Cornish said.

Dr. Cornish’s distinction as a Regents Professor is the most prestigious title for a Montana State Professor.

Reporting by Carson Vickroy for MTN News