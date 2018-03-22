BILLINGS – A major grant to help fund the proposed Montana State University-Billings science building project is back on the books.

The Montana Coal Board voted 6-1 on Thursday morning at their monthly meeting to restore a $500,000 grant to the university.

In early February, the MSU-B Foundation was informed by the Coal Board’s legal counsel that the board made an error with the grant and were withdrawing the award.

Their legal documents referenced the Administrative Rules of Montana indicating that MSU-Billings did not meet the qualifications as a state agency.

The Foundation was able to partner with Big Sky Economic Development to serve as the appropriate local government authority acting on the university’s behalf.

The Yellowstone Building is MSU-Billings’ project to expand and renovate the current science building originally built in 1947.

The goal is to incorporate the science and allied health programs, curriculum, and technology.

Reporting by Jon Stepanek for MTN News