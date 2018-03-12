<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

MISSOULA – Rep. Greg Gianforte (R-MT) stopped by Montana This Morning on Monday to talk with Justine Judge about a wide range of topics while also taking a look back at his first year in office.

Watch the full interview above.