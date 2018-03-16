The murder charge against Travis Doss, the Miles City man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend 18 times in January, has been dismissed, the Custer County Attorney said on Friday.

Doss, 21 years old, was facing one count of deliberate homicide for the murder of Shania Lynn Raymond, 21, whom he lived with at a home south of Miles City.

Custer County Attorney Wyatt Glade said Friday that he dismissed the case against Doss on Tuesday because the investigation is not yet complete and deadlines for court proceedings were fast approaching.

“I requested assistance from the (state) Attorney General’s office and consulted with (them) before making this decision,” said Glade.

Story continues below



The case was dismissed without prejudice, meaning that it can be re-filed once the investigation is complete.

Doss has since been released from jail, where he was being held on a $500,000 bond.

Glade said a number of elements of the investigation are incomplete. For instance, his office is still reviewing more than 23,000 pages of documents from the couple’s Facebook accounts.

Doss was arrested in January after calling 911 to report he’d shot his girlfriend, according to court documents. When Custer County Sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found Raymond dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Doss told authorities he took his gun outside with him to urinate, saying he was concerned about coyotes.

Doss said he heard three gunshots and felt something hit the back of his head.

According to court documents, Doss said he believed Raymond was shooting at him so he fired 18 rounds into the victim until he believed she was dead.

Doss was transported to the hospital for treatment of a head injury and then taken into custody. The extent and cause of Doss’ head wound was not specified in court documents.

It’s unclear what exactly led to the shooting, but Doss told authorities he and Raymond had been arguing earlier that day.

Doss made his initial appearance on the deliberate homicide charge but he was never arraigned, according to Glade.

Reporting by Aja Goare for MTN News

Previous:

Doss arrested following shooting death of woman in Custer County

Miles City area man accused of shooting girlfriend 18 times says she fired first

Sheriff identifies victim in Custer County homicide