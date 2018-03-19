The names of the two inmates at the Cascade County Detention Center that died last week were released on Monday.

Fergus County Coroner R.J. (Dick) Brown provided the information in an email.

Brown said that Roger Lee Wells of Great Falls, 64 years old, died in the emergency department at Benefis Health System on March 10th at 5:36 a.m.

Leland C. Bennett of Great Falls, 23 years old, was taken to Benefis by ambulance on March 10th at 3:10 a.m. and died on March 11th at 4:45 p.m.

Bennett had been charged several weeks ago with threatening Sheriff’s deputies with a knife outside a casino in Vaughn.

According to Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards, the two deaths were not connected. One of the deaths was consistent with a suicide and the other appears to be from natural causes, according to Edwards.

In accordance with Montana Code, Brown was called in and will assume the duties of Cascade County Coroner for both of these cases and the required inquest.

An investigation into both incidents is being conducted by the Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation.

Reporting by David Sherman for MTN News