<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> HELENA – News of a double murder on Cayuse Street outside Helena has residents on edge, wondering how something like that could happen.

“We’re absolutely shocked. That doesn’t happen in this neighborhood,” Jessica Sichelstiel, a resident in the Treasure State Acres, said.

Flavia Montgomery has lived across the street from the couple for 14 years and was close friends with the woman who was killed.

“Every time I need something in my yard, she’d come. You know, you need extra shovel or extra gloves, she would come and help me anytime,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery said she knew something was wrong when she police surrounded her neighbor’s home. When she discovered that her friend had been murdered, her teenage son asked to stay in her bedroom, evening asking if the family could move out.

Sichelstiel, who said she isn’t worried about ongoing danger in the neighborhood, said what happened on the street is highly unusual.

“This is the neighborhood where at Christmas we have the luminaries and families come up and down the street. This is the neighborhood everyone trick-or-treats in. There’s kids up and down the streets playing. We’ve got the park. It was absolutely shocking,” Sichelstiel said.

Neighbor Jim Gosink said he was asleep as police swarmed the home Monday night, but police went door to door notifying neighbors about the investigation in morning.

“It’s just such a tragedy to loose somebody like that in our neighborhood,” Gosink said. “God bless their souls.”