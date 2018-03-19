<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

MISSOULA – A fresh drink debuted in Missoula on Friday — grown from the communities’ own backyard — as two seemingly separate organizations are combining their efforts over what they have in common: apples.

The Great Bear Foundation partnered with Western Cider through their Bears and Apples program this past year to call for everyone to bring in the apples growing in their backyards.

“Bears come down out of the hills and into the Missoula city limits, and they find easy food sources like apples or pears and then they get into garbage and pet food and bird feeders,” said Elissa Chott with the Great Bear Foundation.

Story continues below



“And that gets them habituated to humans, and that’s a really big problem because state agencies have to come in and tranquilize bears, and deal with problem bears,” she added.

The groups combined their work to turn Missoula area apples from a potential danger into a sweet drink called The Great Bear.

Western Cider received about 15,000 pounds of apples this year of many different varieties and what makes this cider unique is that they all come from the Missoula area.

“Fifteen-thousand pounds works out to about 40 or 50 kegs. That’s probably around 500 gallons of cider. So we’re going to have three different batches we’re making, we’re barrel aging our second or third batch, we’re doing different releases throughout the year,” explained Western Cider owner Jon Clarenbach.

There’s even a map on the wall of the cidery showing where people have brought apples from in the greater Missoula area and 10% of the proceeds from the sale of The Great Bear cider are donated back to the Great Bear Foundation.