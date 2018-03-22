SUPERIOR – A partnership between several rural hospitals in Western Montana is helping bring state-of-the-art equipment to the area.

Monida Shared Imaging — a joint venture between Clark Fork Hospital in Plains, Mineral Community Hospital in Superior, and St. Luke Community Healthcare Network in Ronan — has added a second mobile MRI Unit to serve the more rural Montana communities.

The hospitals are affiliated through the Monida Healthcare Network, a regional association of hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers.

According to a news release, by sharing this service, the hospitals don’t each have to purchase their own, and together are able to purchase equipment that individually would be cost prohibitive.

The scanners help physicians improve the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions, including cardiac and vascular disease; stroke; abdominal and brain disorders; and musculoskeletal conditions in the knee, shoulder and other joints.

The machines are also more comfortable for patients, especially those who have difficulty holding their breath. It’s estimated that more than 20 million MRI exams are performed each year in the United States.