GREAT FALLS – A new restaurant in Great Falls opened Saturday morning bringing something different to town.

Jah-T’aime Food & Catering started as a food truck in Hawaii, but is now a sit-in eatery serving everything from jerk chicken to coleslaw.

Owners Rose and Christopher Wedderburn said they’re excited to bring a unique taste to Great Falls.

“We just wanted to bring a taste of Jamaica to Great Falls,” Rose said. “We realized that there wasn’t enough ethnic food here so it was a perfect opportunity for us to have you guys taste it and enjoy it.”

Rose is originally from the Virgin Islands and Christopher is from Jamaica.

Christopher does the cooking while Rose takes care of people up front.

You can join them Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the second floor of the Columbus Center located at 1601 2nd Avenue North.

For more information about Jah-T’aime Food and Catering, you can visit their Facebook page.

Reporting by Kaley Collins for MTN News