STEVENSVILLE – Stevensville residents are being encouraged to lace up their walking shoes for both good health and some prizes this year, with the release of a brand new walking map.

The map is the latest phase of an effort by Montana State University Cooperative Extension to get Bitterroot residents up and active to promote good health.

“So last year we had the Hamilton walking map and we did a “walk and win” in the town of Hamilton,” said Katelyn Anderson with MSU Cooperative Extension. “So it was open to anybody, but mostly Hamilton residents came and participated. So this year with the Stevensville walking map and the Hamilton walking map anytime someone walks on one of those routes they get to enter into one of the many prizes that we hope to collect.”

Anderson, and nursing students from MSU, introduced the map to a meeting of the Stevensville Main Street Association this week. The foldout map includes information about landmarks like Fort Owen and the St. Mary’s Mission, with several defined routes of different lengths for people at different levels of exercise.

Story continues below



“Well, some of them are maybe just a mile long and some of them are up to five miles long. We call the five mile one ‘The Whole She-bang’, where you hit all the different historical points in Stevensville,” Anderson said.

“And the whole idea with this is to get people out and get them active, right?”

“Exactly. We want people to engage in physical activity no matter what form you get it in.”

The “Walk to Win” will start in both Stevensville and Hamilton on May 1, running to the end of June. Copies of the maps will be available at local businesses and from MSU Cooperative Extension, which is also looking for sponsors who would like to offer prizes for walkers.

Reporting by Dennis Bragg for MTN News