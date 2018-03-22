BILLINGS – The Montana Supreme Court has ordered a new trial for William Earl Cunningham, a Laurel man facing 80 years in prison for killing another man following a drunken argument over which military branch was better.

In a unanimous decision released Thursday, the court ruled that Cunningham, 63 years old, did not receive a fair trial in 2015 for two main reasons.

First, Yellowstone County District Court Judge Mary Knisely excluded allegedly threatening statements the victim, 40-year-old Nathan Horn, made to Cunningham because the judge said they were hearsay, Justice Laurie McKinnon wrote in the opinion.

Second, Knisely did not allow a limited inquiry into the expert testimony of a state witness, Dr. Thomas Bennett, who conducted the autopsy.

The high court cited a letter from the state’s medical examiner, Dr. Gary Dale, stating that Bennett had mishandled several previous autopsies and given false testimony in other criminal cases.

The cumulative effect of these errors was enough to warrant a dismissal, McKinnon wrote.

The court dismissed a third complaint from Cunningham that the jury was improperly influenced by media attention of the case.

A juror had told the judge that someone had pointed a cell phone camera the jury box, the court saw no evidence a photo of jurors had been published, and Knisely acted properly by reminding media to refrain from taking pictures of jurors.

In August 2014, Cunningham, an Army veteran, and Horn, a Marine veteran, were drinking in an East Laurel backyard when they began arguing about which branch was better. Cunningham slit Horn’s throat with a knife and later argued his use of force was justified.

He was found guilty of deliberate homicide and sentenced in July 2015.

