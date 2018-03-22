GREAT FALLS – Great Falls Fire Rescue is teaming up with Great Falls Public Schools, the Great Falls Police Department, Great Falls Emergency Services, Benefis Health System, and Carnahan’s Towing and Repair to present Operation Prom.

The event provides a realistic car crash simulation, demonstrating the potentially catastrophic – even deadly – outcomes associated with impaired and distracted driving.

This year’s demonstration will involve a staged, two-vehicle crash at CMR High School on the Freshman-Junior parking lot (upper) on Thursday, March 22, at 3:20 p.m.

This year, Operation Prom will focus on distracted driving (texting and cell phone use) demonstrating the similarities in vehicle behavior and real life consequences to that of drunk driving. The goal is to make the event as realistic as possible, in the hope of preventing vehicle related tragedies in our community.

In a press release from the City of Great Falls, firefighter Adam Jordan said, “Operation Prom is the perfect chance to demonstrate and remind students of the real life consequences associated with impaired and distracted driving. Students have the opportunity to see exactly what happens on scene during an emergency, including extrication, disentanglement and treatment of simulated injuries. An emergency can be very fast paced and often not very pretty.”

Reporting by David Sherman for MTN News