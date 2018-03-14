Three men from Park County have been sentenced for poaching 3 bison last month.

Jesse Darr, Ryley Heidt, and Peyton Simmons all pleaded guilty to the charges.

They each got an 18-month suspended jail sentence and will each have to pay a fine of $2,600. They also lose their hunting, fishing and trapping privileges for four-and-half years.

The dead bison were found earlier this month in the Beattie Gulch area. The animals’ heads had been removed.

Officials with the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Department said they used a canine officer to track down the suspects.

Reporting by Kevin Stanfield for MTN News