MISSOULA – City officials have announced that the Mount Jumbo winter wildlife closure has been extended to protect wintering elk.

The south zone, which includes all points south of the Saddle Road, will re-open to public use on Friday, March 30, weather permitting. The area traditionally opens March 15.

Meanwhile, Mount Jumbo’s North Zone (all points north of the Saddle Road) will remain closed until May 1. The Saddle Road bisects Mount Jumbo’s conservation lands and can be reached at the north end of Lincoln Hills Drive.

Officials say about 80 elk have been frequenting the top of Mount Jumbo this month.

“Early spring is a really important time for elk because they’re coming out of the winter in the poorest physical condition they’ll be in all year,” says FWP Wildlife Biologist Liz Bradley.

“Right now, the Jumbo herd is feeding on emerging vegetation on Mount Jumbo’s lower slopes. This nutritious food is critical to replenish the physical reserves they lost over the winter,” Bradley added.

The “L” trail and the US West easement road will remain open, and hikers must stay on the designated trails only; off-trail travel is prohibited. Dogs must be leashed on the “L” trail during the winter closure.

Folks who violate the wildlife winter closure may be cited for trespassing and may incur fines and penalties. City officials are asking people to call 911 to report closure violations.