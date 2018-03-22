COLSTRIP – A pending merger for one of the owners of the Colstrip power plants could accelerate the closure of its two newest coal-fired units, but local stakeholders say they’re still fighting to keep the plant going.

Avista Corp. of Spokane, WA, one of six owners of Units 3 and 4, and Canadian energy firm Hydro One Limited announced they intend to file a settlement agreement with Washington state regulators before March 27.

The settlement also speeds up the depreciation schedule for the units to Dec. 31, 2027, which is when the remaining useful life for both would end. It’s not the same as a shutdown date but does set a timetable for the company to recover its costs.

The utilities say they anticipate closure of the $5.3 billion merger in the second half of this year.

Another owner, Puget Sound Energy, identified a similar time frame in a settlement agreement with the Washington State Utilities and Transportation Commission, which regulates the sale of Colstrip’s power in that state.

In response, the city of Colstrip filed as an intervenor with the Montana Public Service Commission, which regulates utilities’ change of ownership in the Treasure State. The city is arguing that it must be included in discussions of the depreciation schedule because of the economic impact on Colstrip and its citizens, according to a news release from Colstrip United, a grassroots advocacy group.

Colstrip older units, 1 and 2, are already scheduled to shut down by 2022.

The Avista-Hydro One merger still requires approval federal regulators of anti-trust, communications and foreign ownership laws, as well as utility commission in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Montana and Alaska.

