BUTTE – The pipes, the pipes are calling in Butte as a popular pipe and drum band arrived in Butte Friday to kick off the St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

The Pipes and Drums of the Edmonton Police Service band returned to Butte and entertained at Headframe Spirits distillery. The band will be playing at locations all over Butte during St. Patrick’s Day. The Canadian band has made it a tradition playing in Butte for St. Patrick’s Day for 35 years now.

“In Edmonton where we’re from there are about 12 different pipe bands, so it’s a totally different reaction down here, the people get right into it, they become part of the family and that’s why we keep coming down.,” said Pipe Major James McKee.

The band also marched in Butte’s St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Reporting by John Emeigh for MTN News